Students return to in-person learning after COVID-19 outbreak at Wedgewood Elem.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Wedgewood Elementary returned to in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 15 following a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
Education leaders report students that have not been identified as close contacts will be able to resume their normal schedules following the school’s temporary closure.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the school was transitioning to remote learning on Friday, Aug. 12, after several positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed.
Read the full statement provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System:
For more information on the district’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit them online here.
