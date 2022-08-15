Facebook
Students return to in-person learning after COVID-19 outbreak at Wedgewood Elem.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district decided to transition the students at Wedgewood Elementary to remote learning on Aug. 12.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Wedgewood Elementary returned to in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 15 following a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

Education leaders report students that have not been identified as close contacts will be able to resume their normal schedules following the school’s temporary closure.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the school was transitioning to remote learning on Friday, Aug. 12, after several positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Read the full statement provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System:

For more information on the district’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit them online here.

