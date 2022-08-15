Police identify victim in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department identified a victim in a deadly shooting at a gas station on Plank Road.

Jeremy Williams, 35 was shot multiple times after having an argument with an unidentified male suspect, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 4700 block of Plank Rd., near Evangeline St., at Save More Convenience Store.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information relative to the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

