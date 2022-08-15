Part of Independence area under boil water advisory
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several residents living near Independence in Tangipahoa Parish are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
The advisory applies to neighbors living on both sides of Highway 51 between Brickyard Road and Bickman Chapel Road. According to a water company spokesperson, a linebreak on Highway 51 has caused a loss of pressure to the system.
Residents should bring water to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes. Once the boil water advisory is lifted, officials will send out a notification.
Anyone with questions should contact the water company at 1 (225) 952-7697.
