Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids, 5 adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment fire that happened overnight displaced three kids and five adults, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Clear Lake Avenue, not far from Staring Lane.

According to BRFD, the fire was out once crews arrived.

The residents were displaced because water had to be shut off to the units.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.