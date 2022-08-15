One person taken to hospital in shooting near Siegen Lane
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight.
Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane.
