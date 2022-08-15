One person taken to hospital in shooting near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight.

Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

