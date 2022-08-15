Facebook
Officers escort fallen officers’ children to Kindergarten, 4th grade

Several law enforcement officers escort to class the children of fallen BRPD officer Matthew...
Several law enforcement officers escort to class the children of fallen BRPD officer Matthew Gerald on Monday morning, Aug. 15.(Ascension Parish Schools)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several law enforcement officers escorted a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer’s children to class on Monday morning, Aug. 15.

According to Ascension Parish Schools, the officers committed to being part of milestones for Officer Matthew Gerald’s children after he was killed in the line of duty on July 17, 2016.

This year, Gerald’s son, Falyn, began kindergarten at Oak Grove Primary School, and his daughter, Fynleigh, started fourth grade, according to the school system.

Officials say Falyn’s mother, Dechia, who is an Ascension Parish Schools bus driver, found out she was pregnant with him after Gerald died.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

