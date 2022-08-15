Officers escort fallen officers’ children to Kindergarten, 4th grade

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several law enforcement officers escorted a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer’s children to class on Monday morning, Aug. 15.

According to Ascension Parish Schools, the officers committed to being part of milestones for Officer Matthew Gerald’s children after he was killed in the line of duty on July 17, 2016.

This year, Gerald’s son, Falyn, began kindergarten at Oak Grove Primary School, and his daughter, Fynleigh, started fourth grade, according to the school system.

Officials say Falyn’s mother, Dechia, who is an Ascension Parish Schools bus driver, found out she was pregnant with him after Gerald died.

