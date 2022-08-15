More dedicated bike lanes coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hyacinth Avenue between Stanford Avenue and Glasgow Avenue in Baton Rouge has a new addition.

On Monday, August 15, the East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office announced the completion of 1.8 miles of dedicated bike lanes in the Southdowns neighborhood. Leaders hope the new lanes will improve safety for bicyclists.

Work on the Hyacinth Avenue bike lanes also included new catch basins, drainage culverts, the widening of pavement, and the replacement of existing driveways.

More than 65 miles of additional bike lanes are being planned as part of the MOVEBR program, according to leaders. In addition, more than 100 miles of sidewalk improvements are in the planning or design phase.

