Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say

Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson, 38, on charges of video voyeurism.

Investigators say the arrest comes during a months-long investigation that has evidence dating back to 2019 and 2020.

Current charges stem from one camera that was found in Johnson’s home, according to investigators. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives are still reviewing materials which could lead to more charges.

Bond has been set at $1 million for Johnson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone...
Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition
Part of Independence area under boil water advisory
Angola lifts precautionary boil water advisory