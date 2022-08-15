Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson, 38, on charges of video voyeurism.

Investigators say the arrest comes during a months-long investigation that has evidence dating back to 2019 and 2020.

Current charges stem from one camera that was found in Johnson’s home, according to investigators. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives are still reviewing materials which could lead to more charges.

Bond has been set at $1 million for Johnson.

