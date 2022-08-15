Facebook
LSU QB Myles Brennan not at practice; reportedly stepping away from football

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15)
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a noticeable absence from LSU’s football practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan was not in attendance and is stepping away from football, according to reports.

Jordy Culotta of The Jordy Culotta show reported the following:

Brennan’s abscence Monday left the Tigers with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State transfer and junior Jayden Daniels, along with true freshman Walker Howard as the primary LSU quarterbacks.

Brennan has been with the Tiger program since 2017 but has only played sparingly, including three starts at the beginning of the 2020 season before an injury cost him the remainder of the year.

Last summer, Brennan was competing with Max Johnson for the starting spot but an off-the-field injury then forced him to be sidelined for the entire season.

While head coach Brian Kelly hasn’t said it publicly, the speculation during fall camp has been that Brennan is running behind Daniels and Nussmeier, or Nussmeier and Daniels, in the LSU quarterback derby.

