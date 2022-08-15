LPSO searching for 2 missing teens

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two teens who were last seen on Sunday, August 14.

Kayla Watkins, 15, and Destiney Demoll, 14, were last seen in the Watson area, reportedly.

Foul play is not suspected and their guardians are working with authorities as they are concerned for the girl’s safety, according to LPSO.

DETAILS OF MISSING TEENS:

Kayla Watkins is 5′6, weighs between 145 to 150 lbs., has Bentley tattooed on her forearm and blonde hair with dark brown roots, reportedly.

Destiney Demoll is 5′2, weighs 150 lbs., has blue/green eyes, blonde extensions with dark brown roots and wears glasses, reportedly.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.

