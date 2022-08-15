Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO searching for 2 missing teens

Kayla Watkins (Left) Destiney Demoll (Right)
Kayla Watkins (Left) Destiney Demoll (Right)(LPSO)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two teens who were last seen on Sunday, August 14.

Kayla Watkins, 15, and Destiney Demoll, 14, were last seen in the Watson area, reportedly.

Foul play is not suspected and their guardians are working with authorities as they are concerned for the girl’s safety, according to LPSO.

DETAILS OF MISSING TEENS:

  • Kayla Watkins is 5′6, weighs between 145 to 150 lbs., has Bentley tattooed on her forearm and blonde hair with dark brown roots, reportedly.
  • Destiney Demoll is 5′2, weighs 150 lbs., has blue/green eyes, blonde extensions with dark brown roots and wears glasses, reportedly.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone...
Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition