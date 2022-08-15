Louisiana hopes to improve vaccination rates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During National Immunization Awareness Month, Louisiana leaders are looking to get more vaccines into the arms of more people.

While COVID-19 vaccines continue to be important, health officials say all vaccines are also necessary.

The Louisiana Department of Health says many adults and children in the state are more vulnerable to diseases than the rest of the country.

However, Louisiana children were more up-to-date on four key vaccinations than children across the United States. According to officials, nearly all of Louisiana’s incoming kindergarteners had vaccinations against tetanus, pertussis, and diphtheria.

“Vaccines are the safest and best way to protect yourself and your family from many infectious diseases,” Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said.

