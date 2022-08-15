Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. on April 8, 2022. The men who are accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are on trial.(Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
By ED WHITE
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A crucial informant is on the witness stand in the trial of two men charged with scheming to kidnap the Michigan governor in 2020.

In a recording, jurors heard Adam Fox declare, “That’s it!” when he drove past Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in 2020.

Dan Chappel was driving the pickup truck and secretly recording conversations.

Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for the second time on conspiracy charges.

A jury in federal court in western Michigan couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict last April but acquitted two other men.

Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election.

The government said they were making plans to get money for an explosive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

In many ways, this trial is a do-over of a trial R. Kelly had in 2008 at which he was acquitted.
AP: R Kelly previous case revisited
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Defense Secretary Austin positive for COVID-19 for second time
An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster
Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place...
More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination