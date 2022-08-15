Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christine Wilson dropped off some bills at the post office on Government Street in Baton Rouge. They totaled close to $4,000 to pay her car insurance, electricity, and credit card bill.

She dropped them off at the outside post office mailbox. Two weeks later, her bills were still unpaid and her accounts accrued late fees.

“I did go into the post office,” Wilson explains. “I asked the supervisor, we are missing five checks. Was there an incident?”

Wilson says the supervisor told her they’ve received reports of someone stealing checks from the outside mailboxes. The post office staff is working with the postal inspector to figure out the next steps.

“I still do write checks, as most older retired people do. So, I feel it’s a situation that the people of that area need to be aware of,” says Wilson.

At Wilson’s age, she says she is more comfortable writing checks than going through an online pay portal. However, consumer protection agencies warn about people trying to steal others’ money and others’ identities by taking the information found on paper checks.

“I always say if they are going to steal an ATM, a mailbox is just an easier steal,” explains Better Business Bureau president Carmen Million.

Million says there are things people can do to protect their personal information on checks, like hand delivering their mail inside the post office, and keeping a close eye on their bank account to see if the checks clear.

“Consider if you are going to pay with a check. Check with whoever your order your checks from and see what kind of protections they have, additional protections to stop your checks from being easily cashed,” adds Million.

WAFB reached out to the Postal Inspection Service. They tell us it’s best to drop mail off in USPS box right before the mailman comes to pick it up. The collection time is printed on all exterior post office boxes. The agency says the longer your mail stays in any mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft.

The Postal Inspection Service is working with law enforcement to make sure this theft does not happen again.

