Hot, mainly dry for now but storms return later in the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure ridging in from the west will continue to produce hot and mainly dry weather across our area over the next couple of days. Most stay dry through the morning, with only isolated showers and t-storms expected by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 15 (WAFB)

Highs today will top out in the mid 90s, with heat index values peaking in the 100°-105° range for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 15 (WAFB)

And things should essentially remain unchanged on Tuesday. We will keep an eye on some storms attempting to move into parts of our area from the north, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for areas northeast of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 15 (WAFB)

Wednesday will be a day of transition as high pressure to our west begins to weaken and pull away from the area. It will be replaced by a deepening trough of the eastern half of the country, which will help to eventually send a weak cold front our way by late in the week. Wednesday’s rain chances only see a slight bump up to around 30%, with another day in the mid 90s expected. Once again, SPC has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for areas northeast of metro Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 15 (WAFB)

By Thursday and Friday, showers and t-storms become likely as the front eases in from the north and meets up with abundant tropical moisture. Rain could be heavy at times, with clouds and elevated rain chances helping to keep highs below normal. Temperatures top out near 90° on Thursday and may only reach the mid 80s on Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 15 (WAFB)

Rain chances may decrease slightly by the weekend, but still look to run at least 50%. High temperatures will see a slight rebound, topping out near 90 degrees. Scattered storms and highs near 90° look as though they will continue into the early part of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 15 (WAFB)

Another good soaking is on the way over the next 7 days, with the Weather Prediction Center showing totals averaging 1.5″ - 3.0″ for much of our area through next Monday morning, with higher amounts possible to our northwest.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 15 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.