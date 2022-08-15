Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by hurricane Laure. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass.

From daybreak to the final hour of daylight, fishermen flock to this Louisiana state park, hoping to hook the big one. Jimmie Davis State Park is located on Caney Lake, a long-time bass fishing hot spot.

When you look at the list of the 20 biggest large mouth bass caught here in Louisiana, 16 of those 20 fish were caught right here at Caney Lake.

Dusty Nomey of Jonesboro is one of those fishermen hoping to catch an even bigger bass.

The record on this lake is almost 16 pounds for a large mouth. What’s your record?

“I’ve got a 13.27, a 12. and last year before last had 11.97, not going to quit till you get the big one. I’ve got to get a 15.99. If I get a 15.99, I’ll be about done,” said Dusty Nomey.

This clearwater lake was enlarged when it was damned in the 1980s, and it created an ideal habitat for fish.

“Whenever it was formed they left, they didn’t under cut all the trees and all that just let it grow. It’s just a better environment for them,” Nomey said.

Near the shoreline you see the heavy grass beds that fishermen believe are the secret to their success at Caney Lake .

“People come from everywhere to Caney Lake because of the big fish,” Nomey said

Is this the best fishing in Louisiana?

“Without a doubt,” Nomey answered.

And if you are not in a fishing boat, this splash pad is a great way to cool off on a hot day. It’s located at a sandy beach where you can swim in the lake.

“We call it our day use area. our pavilions are out there. we have a lot of area out there for the families come in, and if they don’t want to go, if they don’t want to get in the lake we have the beach out there,” said Troy Traina.

If you want to spend the night and spend a few days, Jimmie Davis state park has several waterfront cabins with their own fishing piers, and a number of campsite for rv’s, trailers and tents.

“We put a lot of effort into making this place a lot better, and it’s a beautiful park,” Traina said.

Jimmy Davis State Park is also a great place to sit on a dock over Caney Lake, watching the last boat head in for the evening and then enjoying the colors explode on the horizon.

