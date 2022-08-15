Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, at a BREC park here in Baton Rouge.

Authorities tell us this happened last Wednesday, at the forest community park on South Harrells Ferry Rd.

People like Korrin Jones, who visits the park regularly to walk her dog says the attack has her on edge.

“Although I do and I take precautions, it still makes me nervous as a young woman and a young black woman at that, not feeling protected,” said Korrin Jones a park-goer.

BREC officials say the agency is working closely with the police. While there are already regular patrols from park rangers and law enforcement at their parks, you may see more of those following this incident.

“If you don’t have anyone with you there are items that you could have in your possession that assist you in case somebody attacks you. There is pepper spray, tasers, and small firearms that people have in their purse. It’s just overall awareness and being prepared in case something like that happens,” said Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.