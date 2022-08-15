Facebook
First ‘Sunflower Garden’ revealed on empty lot in Mid-City

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first ‘Blight to Bright’ Sunflower Garden was revealed Saturday in Mid-City.

It was made possible because of the work by local business owner and community leader, Tara Wicker, in collaboration with Mid City business owners and community volunteers.

The new garden is on the lot across from 345 N. 25th Street.

“Everywhere in Mid-City that we have sunflowers on a formerly blighted property, people will see it as a ray of hope. They’ll know that’s a blight to bright spot, where we’ve taken a blighted property and put it back into commerce,” said Wicker.

The garden was dedicated in memory of Mrs. Jessie Mae Woodard. She was a lifetime resident and neighborhood mother of the Mid-City community.

Nine more spots like this are planned in Mid-City this year.

(WAFB)

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

