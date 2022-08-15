Facebook
First day for Southern University Jags, leaders talk campus safety & COVID protocols

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another big day in the world of back-to-school. Monday, Aug. 15 is the first day for the Southern University Jags!

Campus leaders say safety is one of the top priorities as students and staff return to class.

The Southern University Police Department recommends students, parents and community to download the Jags Safe app, if you haven’t already. Authorities also said they’re beefing up staff for the upcoming year.

The indoor mask mandate is also in place for the fall semester. You can learn more here.

