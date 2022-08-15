First day for Southern University Jags, leaders talk campus safety & COVID protocols

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another big day in the world of back-to-school. Monday, Aug. 15 is the first day for the Southern University Jags!

Campus leaders say safety is one of the top priorities as students and staff return to class.

RELATED STORY Indoor mask mandate returns to Southern University for fall semester

The Southern University Police Department recommends students, parents and community to download the Jags Safe app, if you haven’t already. Authorities also said they’re beefing up staff for the upcoming year.

The indoor mask mandate is also in place for the fall semester. You can learn more here .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.