Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

COVID-19 cases cause Baker charter school to go virtual

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A public charter school in Baker is going virtual only due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

According to school officials, the cases are impacting both students and staff at the Impact Charter School located on Lavey Lane in Baker.

The school says it will be virtual only on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16.

The first day of class for the school was back Monday, August 8.

Recently, a high number of COVID-19 cases forced Wedgewood Elementary School in East Baton Rouge Parish to go virtual. The EBR Schools System said it hoped to return students to the classroom on Monday, August 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
Anderson King
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

Fire generic
Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids, 5 adults
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, Aug. 15
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, Aug. 15
File photo of ambulance response.
Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital
CATS (generic).
CATS launches contactless pay platform