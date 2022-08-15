COVID-19 cases cause Baker charter school to go virtual

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A public charter school in Baker is going virtual only due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

According to school officials, the cases are impacting both students and staff at the Impact Charter School located on Lavey Lane in Baker.

The school says it will be virtual only on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16.

The first day of class for the school was back Monday, August 8.

Recently, a high number of COVID-19 cases forced Wedgewood Elementary School in East Baton Rouge Parish to go virtual. The EBR Schools System said it hoped to return students to the classroom on Monday, August 15.

