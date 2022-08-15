Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 15, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Monday, August 15, 2022:

A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even though doctors know the baby won’t survive or find another state where she can have an abortion. Chris Rosato shares her story.

Entergy has released new details about its bill payment assistance. Lester Duhe’ explains what you need to provide in order to receive the credit. CLICK HERE for more.

The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Breanne Bizette has the story.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career. Jacques Doucet breaks down why he has called it quits. CLICK HERE for more.

High pressure ridging in from the west will continue to produce hot and mainly dry weather across our area over the next couple of days. A heat advisory has been issued for Tuesday. Jay Grymes has your full forecast. CLICK HERE for more.

