Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CATS launches contactless pay platform

CATS (generic).
CATS (generic).(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced riders will be able to move through a faster boarding process, thanks to a brand new contactless pay platform.

Riders have two new options to pay: reloadable pass cards or a smartphone app.

CATS partnered with UMO, a “multi-modal platform that connects public and private mobility systems to optimize public transportation operations” to bring the new payment methods to Baton Rouge and Baker area customers.

Contactless pay will also give riders easier access to passes and eliminate the need for having cash and coins on hand in order to ride.

There will be a launch day celebration taking place on Monday, Aug. 15 starting at 10 a.m. at the CATS terminal located at 2222 Florida Blvd.

TO SET UP CONTACTLESS PAY:
  • CATS riders can download the Umo app by searching for “Umo Mobility” in the iOS or Android app store.
  • Riders can then set up their account, purchase passes, or add a balance to their account using a credit or debit card. The UMO app also has functions to help riders track their bus and plan trips.
  • Riders who would prefer a reloadable pass card can receive their CATS x UMO pass cards at the CATS Terminal. Riders can then load their pass cards and buy passes online at UmoPass.com, or they can visit participating local vendors to load their pass cards in person.
  • Once the CATS x UMO card or app has been loaded with a fare or pass, riders will simply scan their Umo Mobile App or tap their CATS x UMO pass card on the Umo reader in the bus as they board.
  • CATS riders who have already qualified for a reduced fare will be able to receive a special CATS x UMO pass card. These riders can contact CATS OnDemand office at OnDemand@brcats.com or 225-346-5557, to set up their CATS x UMO discount pass account.

CATS will continue to accept cash fares on all buses.

Paper passes will be phased out over time as we work to transition our loyal riders to CATS x UMO accounts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
Anderson King
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Monday, Aug. 15
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, Aug. 15
File photo of ambulance response.
One person taken to hospital in shooting near Siegen Lane
Wedgewood Elementary School
Students return to in-person learning after COVID-19 outbreak at Wedgewood Elem.
Police identify deadly shooting victim at gas station on Plank Road
Police identify deadly shooting victim at gas station on Plank Road