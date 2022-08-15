CATS launches contactless pay platform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced riders will be able to move through a faster boarding process, thanks to a brand new contactless pay platform.

Riders have two new options to pay: reloadable pass cards or a smartphone app.

CATS partnered with UMO, a “multi-modal platform that connects public and private mobility systems to optimize public transportation operations” to bring the new payment methods to Baton Rouge and Baker area customers.

Contactless pay will also give riders easier access to passes and eliminate the need for having cash and coins on hand in order to ride.

There will be a launch day celebration taking place on Monday, Aug. 15 starting at 10 a.m. at the CATS terminal located at 2222 Florida Blvd.

TO SET UP CONTACTLESS PAY:

CATS riders can download the Umo app by searching for “Umo Mobility” in the iOS or Android app store.

Riders can then set up their account, purchase passes, or add a balance to their account using a credit or debit card. The UMO app also has functions to help riders track their bus and plan trips.

Riders who would prefer a reloadable pass card can receive their CATS x UMO pass cards at the CATS Terminal. Riders can then load their pass cards and buy passes online at UmoPass.com , or they can visit participating local vendors to load their pass cards in person.

Once the CATS x UMO card or app has been loaded with a fare or pass, riders will simply scan their Umo Mobile App or tap their CATS x UMO pass card on the Umo reader in the bus as they board.

CATS riders who have already qualified for a reduced fare will be able to receive a special CATS x UMO pass card. These riders can contact CATS OnDemand office at OnDemand@brcats.com or 225-346-5557, to set up their CATS x UMO discount pass account.

CATS will continue to accept cash fares on all buses.

Paper passes will be phased out over time as we work to transition our loyal riders to CATS x UMO accounts.

