Apps help people find new friends

ORLANDO, FLA. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Have you ever thought that it is hard to make new friends?

Well, you’re not alone. According to a study from Oxford University, men and women start losing friends around the age of 25. Making new friends and maintaining friendships gets harder each year we get older.

So, how many close friends do you have?

According to the survey center on American life, 49 percent of Americans report having less than three close friends. While 27 percent of millennials have no close friends at all.

Whether it’s going to college, moving to a new city for work, or friendships just ending you don’t have to end up alone.

Now friendships apps are helping people connect. No, not tinder or snap chat. But apps like meetup and yubo are built to make friends and find people who have similar interests as you. Facebook groups are another great way to meet people.

Volunteering is another way to meet people. Volunteer match.org can help you find the right organization for you in your community. Encore.org is a non-profit dedicated to helping people over 50 make a social impact together.

Did you know 45 percent of adults who exercise really go to the gym to socialize? Not only is it a great place to meet new people, but you’ll get healthy while doing it.

Another way for you to meet new people is to attend a trivia night. If that isn’t in your wheelhouse, join an adult sports league, attend an art or music festival, or sign up for a class.

The survey also revealed that Americans have fewer friends than ever before. The covid pandemic is partially to blame, as 47 percent of people say they’ve lost touch with friends in the past 12 months.

Researchers in Israel have found that people with the same body odors and smells are more likely to be friends.

