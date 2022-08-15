Facebook
7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, "If it fits in the cup, fill'er up!"
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

