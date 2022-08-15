Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.

The vehicle immediately drove away.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
Anderson King
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

Police Lights
Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol.
Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, at a BREC park here...
Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol.
Gas for Guns
Gas for Guns event set for Saturday
10 day forecast
Hot and mainly dry to start the work/school week