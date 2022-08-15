Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets

Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets
Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The final week of Sportsline Summer Camp started with a visit to New Roads and the hornets of Catholic Pointe Coupee.

Head coach Vinnie Bullera returns virtually everybody, including plenty of firepower at the skill positions.

The Hornets are coming off a 6-5 season that ended with a 37-36 playoff loss at Vermilion Catholic.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15)
LSU QB Myles Brennan steps away from football
Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews (7)
Woodlawn 4-star CB Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee
There was a noticeable absence from LSU’s football practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as sixth-year...
LSU QB Myles Brennan not at practice
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow throws a pass during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati,...
Burrow impresses teammates in return to practice