Zachary 4-star S Kylin Jackson commits to LSU

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - In the last week, LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his staff landed a total of three very talented commitments from the Baton Rouge area for the class of 2023.

First, it was Catholic High’s Shelton Sampson, then Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins, and on Saturday, Aug. 13, Zachary four-star safety Kylin Jackson gave his pledge to LSU.

Sampson and Collins were actually in attendance inside the Zachary gym to support their buddy.

Jackson said LSU assistant Kerry Cooks stayed in constant contact with him to make this happen.

He added now that his commitment is made, he can now focus on winning another state title with the Broncos.

