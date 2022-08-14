Facebook
Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard

BRPD unit (generic).
BRPD unit (generic).(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on Florida Boulevard near Eileen Drive, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

