Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on Florida Boulevard near Eileen Drive, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

