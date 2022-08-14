Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America(wafb)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

“I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an organization. If I had a crown on, people would probably pay more attention to me,” explains Elizabeth Morgan who recently won the title of Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.

Morgan is on a mission to make sure people like her are recognized.

“There is discrimination that goes on for people in wheelchairs, it’s not mean-spirited discrimination. It’s just people don’t understand the simple things that someone in a wheelchair would need,” adds Morgan.

Before Morgan was wheelchair-bound, she ran and played tennis. It was not until 2021, when she was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune neuro-muscular disease.

“In 2017, I experienced a crisis where my muscles just gave out and for some reason, now myasthenia has chosen my legs to be its main target,” said Morgan.

Instead of letting her disability rule her life, she chose to advocate for others like her. Now, she is heading to Michigan to compete in Ms. Wheelchair America.

“It’s about advocacy and who would be the best advocate for people in wheelchairs and people with disabilities,” explains Morgan.

Despite the many challenges Elizabeth has faced in her life, she credits her faith and family for helping her get through the hard days. She wants to remind everyone that positive thinking makes a difference.

“Focus on your ability and not your disability. Focus on what you have, not what you lost or what you wish you had. Just live now. Enjoy life and experience what you are able to experience,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s platform focuses on how broadband internet greatly impacts and helps people with disabilities. The competition starts Monday, 15 August 2022, and the crowning will be on Saturday, August 20 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

MGN
Female sexually assaulted at park, Baton Rouge Police say
BRPD unit (generic).
Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge Police make major drug bust
Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter