Female sexually assaulted at park, Baton Rouge Police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a sexual assault and beating that took place at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.

According to police, a female was attacked at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, while she was walking around a trail.

BREC says the agency is working closely with police and beefing up patrols around the park.

Leaders say safety features are already built into every BREC property. They include having staff onsite as well as regular patrols from law enforcement and park rangers.

Police did not give the age of the victim. They say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

