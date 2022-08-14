Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Female sexually assaulted at park, Baton Rouge Police say

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a sexual assault and beating that took place at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.

According to police, a female was attacked at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, while she was walking around a trail.

BREC says the agency is working closely with police and beefing up patrols around the park.

Leaders say safety features are already built into every BREC property. They include having staff onsite as well as regular patrols from law enforcement and park rangers.

Police did not give the age of the victim. They say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

BRPD unit (generic).
Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge Police make major drug bust
Baton Rouge Police make major drug bust
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter
Southern University Law Center.
Southern Law Center plans expungement event