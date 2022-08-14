Facebook
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter

Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home.

CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an entire room of empty kennels.

The announcement comes after the shelter put out a desperate call for Baton Rouge to step up. Just days ago, CAA was reaching critical capacity.

As a result of the community’s efforts to get pets adopted, Companion Animal Alliance is offering $15 adoptions on spayed and neutered animals through Thursday, August 18.

In addition to adoptions, the shelter encourages families to consider fostering a pet. Some animals need fostering for only about a week to recover from a medical treatment. Meanwhile, other pets are looking for a place to call home until a permanent family is found.

For more details on adoption or fostering a pet, click here.

