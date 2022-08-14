Facebook
BRPD investigating deadly shooting stemming from alleged domestic incident

Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard
A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives report a woman shot and killed her boyfriend Saturday night during an alleged domestic incident.

Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on Florida Boulevard near Eileen Drive, according to police.

According to authorities, the woman was detained at the time of the shooting and has been interview by detectives but has not been arrested.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the woman acted in self-defense.

