BRFD extinguishes house fire near Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire Sunday, August 14.

The fire began around 2:40 p.m. and was under control just before 3 p.m.

Authorities say the home is located on White Oak Drive., near Florida Blvd.

Upon arrival, BRFD found the attic of the home in flames. They were able to contain the fire but the rest of the home received water damage.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction inside the attic of the home.

No one was living inside the home and no injuries have been reported at this time.

EMS, Entergy, and BRPD were also active on scene.

