Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR area heats up as tropics disturbance makes Texas landfall

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, August 14
By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was another hot one yesterday with highs reaching the low 90s in Baton Rouge. As for the rain amounts in the last 24 hours, they were generally light and below a half an inch.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14(wafb)

Today, we’ll have a decreasing chance of showers and storms, with only a 30% chance, mainly in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14(wafb)

Otherwise, Sunday will be hot in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are dropping in the next few days due to the tropical disturbance that made landfall in Texas this morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14(wafb)

That system will take most of the moisture away from our area in the next few days. Since this feature will keep us a bit drier, we’ll be hotter going into next week. Rain chances stay low early week, then rise back up again later in the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 12
Eyes on Gulf, heavy rains target Texas
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, August 13.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, August 13
Jared Silverman gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Saturday, August 13.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, August 13
Jared Silverman gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Saturday, August 13.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, August 13