BR area heats up as tropics disturbance makes Texas landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was another hot one yesterday with highs reaching the low 90s in Baton Rouge. As for the rain amounts in the last 24 hours, they were generally light and below a half an inch.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 14 (wafb)

Today, we’ll have a decreasing chance of showers and storms, with only a 30% chance, mainly in the afternoon.

Otherwise, Sunday will be hot in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are dropping in the next few days due to the tropical disturbance that made landfall in Texas this morning.

That system will take most of the moisture away from our area in the next few days. Since this feature will keep us a bit drier, we’ll be hotter going into next week. Rain chances stay low early week, then rise back up again later in the ten-day forecast.

