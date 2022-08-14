BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41.

Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.

During the investigation, the BRPD narcotic division and other law enforcement conducted three search warrants. Officers were able to seize 704 grams of heroin, 258 grams of black tar heroin, 103 grams of methamphetamine, .3 grams of marijuana, and $10,405.

Baton Rouge Police make major drug bust (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Baton Rouge Police say Kelly faces the below charges following his arrest:

PWID schedule I (heroin)

PWID schedule II (methamphetamine)

PWID schedule I (marijuana)

Illegal carrying of firearm with CDS

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

