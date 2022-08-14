Andy Dalton TD pass highlights Saints first preseason game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Andy Dalton TD pass wasn’t enough to deliver a Saints victory in Houston on Saturday. The Texans scored with under a minute to go for the win, 17-13.

The winning TD connection came courtesy of a Jeff Driskell to Jaleel Johnson 6-yard score.

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Tyrann Mathieu were some of the starters missing out on tonight’s contest in Houston.

Dalton came out on fire for the Black and Gold, going 5-of-5 passing for 51 yards on the opening drive of the game for the Saints. The drive concluded with a Dalton to Dwayne Washington connection for a 9-yard touchdown. Dalton’s only drive of the game gave the Saints a 7-0 advantage.

Andy Dalton 5-of-5 passing, 51 yards on the drive. Dalton connects with Dwayne Washington for a 9-yard TD. #Saints 7-0 @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/25FBS5fcNM — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 14, 2022

Second-year quarterback Ian Book started shaky in his 2022 preseason debut. The Notre Dame alum overthrew a wide open Juwan Johnson, waiting for the interception was the Texans’ Tremon Smith. Houston would only get a field goal out of the pick.

Book mishandled the snap on the next drive, and the Texans recovered. His second mishap resulted in a Texans touchdown.

The Saints defense also produced some big-time plays on the night. Second-year linebacker Chase Hansen played the tip drill to perfection for an interception.

#Saints force their first turnover of the preseason. Chase Hansen on the tip drill for I-N-T. pic.twitter.com/SLxXe6jKDn — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 14, 2022

