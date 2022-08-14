1 dead after shooting outside gas station on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a gas station on the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline St.

Officials say the East Baton Rouge coroner’s office has been called out to the scene.

The shooting happened right before 4 p.m. Sunday, August 14, in the 4700 block of Plank Rd.

There is no word yet on the suspect or motive at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

