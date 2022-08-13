Facebook
Southern’s front 7 looks to carry Jags defensively

Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis (32), defensive end Jordan Monroe (48), and defensive...
Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis (32), defensive end Jordan Monroe (48), and defensive tackle Jason Dumas (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While Southern’s secondary remains a question mark, there isn’t much doubt in the front seven for the Jags, as the linebackers and defensive line are expected to carry the Blue and Gold defense.

Former Prairie View defensive lineman Jason Dumas adds more juice to the D-line, as well as another transfer in Trey Laing, who had previous stops at South Florida and East Mississippi Junior College. The defensive end has been running with the first team.

In his previous four years at Southern, Jordan Lewis has played nothing but defensive end. But during this fall camp, he has been getting some work in at weakside linebacker.

Defensive coordinator Henry Miller said it is not a permanent move but just a package to show off Lewis’ versatility.

Mark your calendar for our Southern Jaguars preseason special called “Clawing Back the Culture.” It will air on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

