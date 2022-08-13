LSU OL Garrett Dellinger now works at C after playing G and T last season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The starting quarterback battle has been a dominant storyline during LSU’s fall camp but it may not matter who’s at QB if the Tiger offensive line can’t protect him and open holes in the running game.

It all starts with who snaps the ball, where No. 72, sophomore Garrett Dellinger started working as a center during the spring after playing guard and tackle as a freshman.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Michigan native says snapping the ball is kinda like shooting a free throw in basketball - just practice it over and over until you’ve got it right.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.