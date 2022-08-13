Facebook
LSU coach Brian Kelly radio show moves to Thursday nights

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By wafb staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU football’s weekly, The Brian Kelly Show, will move to Thursday nights this year.

The show makes its 2022 debut on Thursday, Aug. 25, running 13 consecutive weeks, reportedly.

A new feature for The Brian Kelly Show will be an interview with a former player conducted by the LSU head coach. Other segments include taking a look back at a previous opponent and a preview of the week’s opponent, according to LSU.

The show is carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network and Hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair. The show also runs each week from 7-8 p.m.

The show can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM, the flagship station for LSU football, reportedly.

Fans can listen to the show at www.LSUsports.net/live, on the LSU Sports Mobile App, and on other affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

