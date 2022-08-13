Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gas for Guns event set for Saturday

Gas for Guns
Gas for Guns(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20.

The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BRPD wants you to remember the following information:

  • Only bring unloaded firearms
  • Must be in your trunk (do not get out of the vehicle)
  • Firearm must be functional
  • No questions asked \ No information will be gathered
  • Gun cannot be handled by anyone
  • Gift card available while supplies last

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Our Lady of the Lake Cancer site
Our Lady of the Lake Health selects future cancer institute site
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 12
Eyes on Gulf, heavy rains target Texas
Authorities warn drivers to lock up their cars while pumping gas
When you're in a hurry to fill up your tank you may not think about locking your car door, but...
Authorities warn Drivers to lock up their cars