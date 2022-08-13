Gas for Guns event set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20.

The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BRPD wants you to remember the following information:

Only bring unloaded firearms

Must be in your trunk (do not get out of the vehicle)

Firearm must be functional

No questions asked \ No information will be gathered

Gun cannot be handled by anyone

Gift card available while supplies last

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.