Gas for Guns event set for Saturday
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20.
The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
BRPD wants you to remember the following information:
- Only bring unloaded firearms
- Must be in your trunk (do not get out of the vehicle)
- Firearm must be functional
- No questions asked \ No information will be gathered
- Gun cannot be handled by anyone
- Gift card available while supplies last
