Authorities warn drivers to lock up their cars while pumping gas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you’re in a hurry to fill up your tank you may not think about locking your car door, but that could cost you big.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office video of so-called “sliders”, targeting people with unlocked doors.

Sliders are known for stealing purses, wallets, or even cars.

We asked several people if they thought locking vehicles was necessary.

“Yes ma’am I do, because I want to come back and have my belongings in there when I come back,” said Marvin Yates, a Baton Rouge Driver.

“I don’t see it necessary locking the door, but if I have people in the car or if my wife is in the car or if my dog’s in the car, I’ll keep it locked when I go inside but if it’s just me, I don’t lock it,” said Joseph Brocheo, a Baton Rouge Driver.

The Sheriff’s Office say these types of issues can be avoided by simply paying attention.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.