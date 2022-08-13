2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Private Redhawks

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp sent the crew on a trip on Friday, Aug. 12, to Central Private, where a longtime Parkview Baptist assistant coach is now taking over the Redhawk program.

BJ Wilson had been on the Parkview staff since 2008, before making his way to Central Private during the offseason.

Wilson now leads a Redhawk program that finished 4-5 overall a season ago, with a couple of very narrow losses to St. John of Plaquemine and Pope John Paul II.

Central Private currently has 42 players, with three of them competing for the starting quarterback spot.

The Redhawks will be running the triple option attack offensively while trying to finally make an impact since leaving the MAIS.

