Shooting at Pilgrim Rest Church leaves one person injured, deputies say

Plaquemine, La. - One person is injured after a shooting on Friday, August 12 at Bayou Jacob rd., in Plaquemine.

A man who was killed in Baton Rouge last week was being laid to rest today. Once the funeral was wrapping up and people started leaving the church, some individuals got into an argument, guns were drawn and shots were fired, reported Sheriff Brett Stassi.

One person was hit in the lower body and rushed to the hospital, reportedly.

According to deputies, the gunman fled the scene after the shooting but authorities were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody.

“Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine today and I don’t like it,” said Stassi .

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

