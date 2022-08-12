Facebook
Saints take on Texans in first preseason game; watch it on WAFB

Saints head coach Dennis Allen
Saints head coach Dennis Allen(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUSTON (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints and new head coach Dennis Allen are in Houston to take on the Texans for their first preseason game of 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and you can watch the game on WAFB. Before that, catch the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Your online and streaming options are limited. WAFB doesn’t have the rights to show the game on its website, news app, or streaming apps.

CLICK HERE for how you can watch it on other platforms.

