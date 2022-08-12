Our Lady of the Lake Health selects future cancer institute site

The following is a press release from Our Lady of the Lake:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Aug. 12, the Our Lady of the Lake Board of Directors approved the site selection for the future home of Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute. This newly constructed building will further enhance everything Our Lady of the Lake, its physicians and clinical teams need to continue its momentum as a regional destination for cancer care.

The image below shows the new site in orange. The specific location considers close proximity to today’s regional medical center allowing continuity for exceptional clinical quality as well as the comprehensive needs of the cancer patient and their family. While there is connectivity to existing services, the site successfully avoids unnecessary duplications indicative of the thoughtful stewardship in planning. As our clinicians and teams collaborate on the details necessary for this type of facility, priority is also given to the opportunity for innovations, research and discovery, and future growth. Specific attention to a location that highlights the campus chapel affirms care and treatment spanning physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

“Our Lady of the Lake and the Spirit of Healing are known for always evolving with the needs of our patients and there’s no doubt that our commitment matches our long-term vision for serving our community. For nearly 100 years Our Lady of the Lake has served the region and today’s decision signifies a great step forward in our efforts to continue providing the highest quality of care for our patients and the entire Gulf Coast Region,” stated chairman of the Board of Directors, Skip Philips.

