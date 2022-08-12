Facebook
Man arrested after fatal hit and run crash in Denham Springs

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department arrested Kyle Manno, 23, of Greenwell Springs, on Thursday, Aug. 11, for his alleged involvement in a fatal hit and run crash.

State police said Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs, was involved in the hit and run crash, just after 11:30 p.m.

Investigation shows Manno was traveling west on LA 1019 in a 2014 Ford F-150 in Livingston Parish. At the same time, Rowland was driving a 2009 Honda Shadow Motorcycle east on LA 1019. Officials said with reasons still unknown, the Ford F-150 crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.

Rowland and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and transported to a local hospital for critical injuries.

The driver of the F-150 continued west on LA 1019 and fled the scene. Troopers were able to locate the Ford hidden in thick foliage along LA 1019.

According to DSPD, Kyle Mano was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on the charges of hit and run, obstruction of justice, two counts of negligent injuring, and improper lane usage.

Tuesday, Aug. 9, Rowland died from the result of his injuries.

Kyle Manno charges were then upgraded and he was booked on vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, unsafe vehicle, and open container.

This investigation remains ongoing.

