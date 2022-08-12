LSP, Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office hold joint news conference on drug investigation
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police along with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office announced there will be a news conference on Friday, Aug. 12 beginning at 10 a.m.
Colonel Lamar Davis, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, and others are expected to give an update about a 7-month-long investigation in the Pointe Coupee area that led to several narcotics arrests.
