LSP, Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office hold joint news conference on drug investigation

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police along with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office announced there will be a news conference on Friday, Aug. 12 beginning at 10 a.m.

Colonel Lamar Davis, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, and others are expected to give an update about a 7-month-long investigation in the Pointe Coupee area that led to several narcotics arrests.

