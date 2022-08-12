LSP chase ends in Pointe Coupee Parish; 2 Miss. armed robbery suspects arrested

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana authorities have arrested two armed robbery suspects who were on the run from Mississippi.

According to Louisiana State Police, the suspects refused to stop for troopers who were trying to pull them over Friday morning, Aug. 12.

The suspects reportedly crashed and fled on foot. LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis confirmed both suspects have since been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

