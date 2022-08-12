Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jon Batiste leaving ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Stephen Colbert, left, and Jon Batiste, right, attend the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza...
Stephen Colbert, left, and Jon Batiste, right, attend the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jon Batiste, the multiple Grammy Award-winning Kenner native, is stepping away from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert after seven seasons.

Colbert said on his show Thursday night (Aug. 11) the Stay Human band leader decided to leave the show “for all the best reasons, including to continue sharing his art with the world.”

“We have been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years. And will we miss him here? ‘Yeaaa!’ But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as guest with your next hit record. I love you,” he continued.

“We will truly miss Jon Batiste’s light and energy on the show and his beautiful relationship with Stephen and the band,” one user tweeted. “Looking forward to seeing his journey continue!”

The new band leader is Louis Cato, who Colbert calls a “musical genius.”

Batiste was nominated for 11 awards at the 2022 Grammy Awards, more than any other artist. He won best American roots performance for “Cry,” best American roots song for “Cry,” best music video for “Freedom,” best score soundtrack for visual media for “Soul,” and album of the year for “We Are.”

Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American roots song for "Cry," best music video for "Freedom," best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," and album of the year for "We Are," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | John Locher/Invision/AP)

In May, Batiste was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
EBRSO warns public about getting robbed while pumping gas
EBRSO warns public about getting robbed while pumping gas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 12
Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight
Meteorologist Jared Silverman breaks down the best times to see the Perseids Meteor Shower on...
Best times to see Perseids Meteor Shower
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division is investigating a...
EBRSO warns public about vehicle burglaries while pumping gas