Hundreds of doses of monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Out of the Box LGBTQ Center in Baton Rouge partnered to hold a free monkeypox vaccine clinic.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health and the Out of the Box LGBTQ Center in Baton Rouge partnered to hold a free monkeypox vaccine clinic.

The center had 300 doses of the vaccine. The goal was to get a large number of at-risk people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

As of Aug. 11, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 97 total cases and seven of those were in the Capital Region.

“We wanted to provide more than just information,” said Gjvar Payne, executive director of the Capitol Area Reentry Program.

According to the CDC, the virus spreads mostly through close intimate contact and most of the reported cases involved homosexual men. Organizers said that’s the reason why they picked this location for the vaccine event.

“Community health is vital because it affects every single one of us,” added Payne.

The FDA made an announcement recently that will allow healthcare providers to stretch their supply to address the vaccine’s high demand.

According to state leaders, people can now be given a fifth of a single dose without compromising quality or safety. The vaccine can also be given intradermally, meaning between the layers of the skin, rather than subcutaneously, or under the skin, as it has been given until now.

Organizers added this new method will help them get as many shots in people’s arms as possible.

“So, if we can curb where it’s starting, then it will prevent the community at large from being infected,” explained Payne.

“I’m the only person that can care about my health,” said Jaylen Thomas, who received the vaccine. “Nobody else is going to do that for me, and in this type of environment, it’s just always better to be safe than sorry.”

Only a small number of people are eligible to get the vaccine at the moment.

CLICK HERE for more information and how you can get your shot.

